No injuries in early-Saturday garage blaze

No one was injured in an early-morning Saturday garage fire that firefighters continue to investigate.

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. at a small, single-story detached garage on the 2400 block of 12th Street, a news release says. Crews arrived to see the structure fully engulfed.

Two vehicles inside were a complete loss. Because of the heat the flames produced, two nearby garages had melted siding and a wooden privacy fence across the alley was damaged.

The loss estimate is $80,000.

Multiple fire companies were on the scene for about three hours for salvage and overhaul, and they continued to search for hot spots of fire to extinguish.

To prevent the possibility of flammable fluids re-igniting, crews applied a layer of fire-resistant foam.

The initial Moline Fire Department response included 17 on-duty personnel with three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances and an incident commander, along with one off-duty chief officer responding.

Other assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, Moline Public Works, the Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.

The Moline Fire Department continues the investigation.