No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline.

(photo: Sharon Wren)

Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as a damage estimate, will be released at a later date.