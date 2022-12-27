No one was hurt after firefighters were called to an electrical equipment room fire in Burlington last night.

Burlington firefighters were called to Big River Resources, 15210 103rd Street in rural West Burlington, for a fire in an electrical equipment room on Monday, December 26 at about 10:26 p.m. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded from different locations around town due to multiple calls at the same time. Firefighters arrived at 10:34 p.m. to find a fire involving high voltage electrical equipment inside a stand-alone concrete equipment building. A box alarm was struck, bringing additional manpower and water tenders to the scene from the Danville, Gladstone, Mediapolis and West Burlington fire departments.

The fire was controlled using fire extinguishers until Eastern Iowa REC was able to disconnect the electrical power to the building. The fire was then completely extinguished. Damage was confined to high voltage distribution switchgear. Damage estimates are still being calculated and the property is insured. The cause of the fire is considered accidental. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department, Superior Ambulance, Eastern Iowa REC and Alliant Energy. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.