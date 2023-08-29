No injuries were reported after a fire in the Longview neighborhood of Rock Island early this morning.

Engine 33 was in the area getting fuel after a previous call and was the first to arrive. They begin the fire attack and after interior overhaul and searches were conducted, the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The fire marshal investigated the cause of the fire and its origin. The cause was determined to be from a BBQ grill left unattended that was too close to combustibles.

Seven residents were home at the time of the fire, and all escaped without injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported. The Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

Fire Marshal Greg C. Marty said in the Facebook post, “remember, properly installed and working smoke alarms are your best defense against injury and death during a home fire. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping area of your home and at least one on every level. Always test them monthly.”