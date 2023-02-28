The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 100 block of Garfield Avenue yesterday at about noon. They responded with all three stations and 11 personnel. When they arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the front corner of the two-story building. The Central Station crew put out the fire with an attack line. One occupant escaped the building by jumping from the second floor onto a deck. No injuries were reported.

The second floor sustained heavy smoke and fire damage and the preliminary damage estimate is at $10,000. Galesburg Fire Department investigators and Galesburg Police Department detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.