No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

The first company on the scene reported smoke coming from the second floor. Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

The home sustained minor smoke and structural damage, the release says. The homeowner was able to safely exit the home and call 911.

The Red Cross was not needed and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.