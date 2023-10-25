No one was injured in a late night fire in Moline yesterday.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 60th Street on Tuesday, October 24 at 11:26 p.m. The first fire company arrived in three minutes and reported a small, one story duplex with smoke and fire coming from the front of the building. The building did not have working smoke detectors, but the resident had exited the duplex before first responders arrived.

The first arriving fire company started an aggressive attack of the fire, while the other responding fire companies entered the adjacent duplex and checked for extension of fire there. The fire was brought under control in about thirty minutes. Fire crews remained on-scene for two hours to complete overhaul and look for hidden fires.

One person was checked at the scene for smoke inhalation. A resident was displaced from their home and the Red Cross is providing assistance. The adjacent duplex sustained smoke damage from the fire.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in four engine companies, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Two off-duty Chief Officers responded to help with scene and city coverage. The East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments, Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations. Anyone who has information about this fire should call Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham at (309) 524-2250.