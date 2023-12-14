No one was injured in a garage fire in Moline this afternoon, according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department.

Firefighters were called by a homeowner reporting a structure fire in the 800 block of North Shore Drive on December 14 at about 1:37 p.m. The first fire company arrived in seven minutes and found a small, unattached garage that was on fire. They were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.

The homeowner said he was burning brush and weeds in the area and the fire got out of control. The exterior of the garage was the only place affected by the fire. No injuries were reported and the homeowner will not be displaced from his residence.