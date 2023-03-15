Moline firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue at about 9:53 p.m. yesterday. The first fire company arrived within five minutes and reported a two-story single-family home with fire and smoke showing in the front of the building. Three adults and one child were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate before the fire department arrived.

(Photo by Katrina Rose)

The first fire company began extinguishing the fire while the next crews entered the home to check for any extension of the fire and to confirm that all occupants had evacuated. The fire was brought under control within ten minutes. The four residents were displaced from their home and refused assistance from the Red Cross. There were no injuries reported during the fire. No smoke alarms were present or alerting when the fire department arrived.

The initial fire response included seventeen on-duty personnel in three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. Additional assistance was provided by the East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments, Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Moline Police Department. The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.