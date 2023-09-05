No injuries were reported in an early morning fire today at QC Family Entertainment Center in Moline, but the business will be closed for a few days.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a report around 4:16 a.m. of an automated fire alarm at 4401 44th Avenue, the location of QC Family Entertainment Center. The initial response included 17 on-duty personnel in three engine companies, one aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances.

“QC Family Entertainment will be closed for maintenance until Friday,” a message on its Facebook page said. “Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

First responders arrived within two minutes and reported audible and visual alarms coming from the building. Fire crews entered the building and found that the sprinkler system had been activated and was flowing water.

The crew located the room where the sprinklers were activated and found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinklers. The sprinklers were shut down and fire crews began overhauling the fire area to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished, and it had not spread to other areas.

Fire crews remained on scene for an hour to help with cleanup and property preservation. No employees or customers were present at the time of the fire and there were no reports of injuries. The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.