The Burlington Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1000 block of Chalfant Street in Burlington at about 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, November 27. Firefighters arrived four minutes later and found flames coming from the first-floor windows and extending up the exterior of the home. The fire was extinguished by 3:07 a.m. and an investigation suggested that the fire started in the living room in the front of the house. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire damage and damage estimates are still being assessed. The home and the contents are not insured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by seven West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Firefighters cleared the scene at 4:47 a.m.