No one injured was injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Davenport, according to a news release.

Shortly before 1245 p.m. Saturday, Davenport Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5500 block of North Marquette Street.

Five fire apparatus and one Incident Command vehicle responded with a total of 16 personnel on the scene after Scott County Communications received a 911 call from a bystander who said a neighboring house was on fire.

The first fire companies saw a small single family ranch home with heavy smoke and fire showing. Crews attacked the fire with multiple hose lines and searched the interior of the structure for potential victims. All occupants were accounted for with no injuries being noted, the release says.

Because of the extension of fire into the attic, a ventilation hole was cut into the roof, which alleviated further fire spread and allowed firefighters to extinguish remaining flames, the release says. The fire was under control within 15 minutes. Firefighters covered interior belongings to preserve property before having to access the attic through the main floor ceiling. Overhaul, ventilation, and fire extension control continued for some time.

The Red Cross was notified to assist the two adult and three juvenile occupants because the structure was not suitable to stay in at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal, the release says.