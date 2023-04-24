No one was injured in a fire yesterday in Clinton.

Clinton firefighters were called to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North for a structure fire Sunday at about 11:18 a.m. with two people reportedly trapped in the basement. Clinton Fire responded with 11 personnel on the first alarm and called a second alarm, bringing another eight personnel. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the attic and two residents who were uninjured.

Fulton FD provided a rapid intervention crew while the Clinton Police Department helped with traffic control, the Clinton Street Department assisted with barricades and Alliant Energy shut off utilities. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and there were no reported injuries. Crews remained on the scene for an additional 90 minutes to ensure there were no flare ups.

An investigation concluded that the fire was caused by overloaded knob-and-tube wiring.