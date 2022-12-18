No injuries were reported in what investigators are calling an intentional fire in Galesburg early this morning.

(galesburgfire.com)

The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of S. Chambers Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Heavy fire was engulfing the front of the two-story building upon their arrival. Acting Battalion Chief Joe Grodjesk established command and the Central and Brooks Street Station crews worked to extinguish the fire. Capt. Steve Selliers and the Fremont Street Crew forced open a door to the second-story apartment and helped evacuate a resident, who was evaluated by Galesburg Hospitals’ Ambulance Service. No injuries were reported.

Off-duty fire personnel were called back to provide emergency coverage for the city and additional personnel came to the scene due to weather conditions. The building was deemed a total loss and preliminary damage estimates are at $44,000. The cause of the fire has been determined to be intentional and is still under investigation by Galesburg Police and Fire investigators.