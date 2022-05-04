No one was injured in a suspicious house fire Wednesday afternoon in Burlington.

Shorty after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on the 200 block of South 7th Street.

Firefighters responded from outside the stations while conducting training. Police officers arrived shortly after 2 p.m. to find smoke showing and located flames inside the two-story wood-frame house. Firefighters arrived soon afterward, the release says.

The fire spread into the wall and up to the attic. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area, and the fire was extinguished at 4:24 p.m., the release says.

Nobody was at the property at the time of the fire. Property information and damage estimates still are being gathered for the vacant home, the release says.

Because of the fire and water damage, the house is considered a total loss, the release says.

Burlington Police and Fire Departments continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which is considered suspicious. Officials ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call along with six West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. A box alarm was struck, bringing Danville and Mediapolis firefighters closer to assist with other emergency calls, the release says.

Burlington Police, Superior Ambulance, and Alliant Energy also responded to the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:44 p.m.