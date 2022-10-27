There were no injuries in a structure fire about 1:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Gaines Street, Davenport, firefighters say.

Davenport Firefighters responded with five apparatus, one command vehicle and an EMS Officer for a total response of 17 personnel, according to a news release.

Our Local 4 News crew saw the smoke from the Centennial Bridge. Gaines Street was shut down between 11th and 12th streets.

Multiple callers advised that they could see smoke and flames coming from the building, according to the release. First arriving crews saw smoke and fire showing from the rear of a small, two-story residential home.

Crews performed an aggressive interior attack, knocking down a bulk of the fire within minutes, the release says. Fire crews performed a search of the building but it was later discovered that no occupants or pets were on site at the time of the incident.

Our news crew saw firefighters cut holes in the roof and smash out windows to ventilate the smoke.

The design of the home allowed for smoke and fire to travel through the walls and up into the attic area, the release says. Fire crews remained on scene for a couple of hours, opening up walls and ceilings, and extinguishing hidden fire.

No one was injured Thursday in a structure fire on Gaines Street, Davenport. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Fire damage was extensive to the rear of the home with smoke and water damage throughout.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters, according to the release.

MidAmerican Energy assisted with control of utilities. Davenport Police assisted with traffic control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Any additional information related to the incident will be released by the fire marshal.