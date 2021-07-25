No injuries in Whiteside County plane crash

No one was injured in a plane crash Saturday in a field near East Thome Road and Calhoun Drive, south of Rock Falls.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. when a white 1966 Cessna 150 was being flown by 60-year-old Daniel Gryder of Hampton, Georgia, a news release says.

State police parked on Interstate 88 at Milepost 42 saw the plane flying very low, the release says.

The plane continued to descend and eventually crashed into a field. Troopers found the downed Cessna 150 and confirmed the pilot and passenger, 42-year-old Matthew Mansell, of Napoleon, Mo., were uninjured.

Both refused medical attention.

Illinois State Police, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will continue an investigation.

