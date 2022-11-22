No one was injured in an early-morning shed fire in Burlington, according to a news release.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1200 block of South 7th Street for a shed on fire with several buildings nearby. An engine was returning to the fire station from a previous call and arrived two minutes later to find a small shed on fire.

All the fire was contained to the shed. A small building nearby sustained some heat damage, the release says.

The property is insured. The shed is considered a total loss. The fire started as a result of an improperly vented wood stove, the release says.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the call. There were no injuries reported. Crews cleared the scene at 3:48 a.m.