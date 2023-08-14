A Davenport man is behind bars after an early morning fire yesterday.

Davenport firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Harrison Street on Sunday, August 13 at about 12:18 a.m. They responded with three engines, two ladder trucks and a command car, along with 16 personnel.

The residence was a two story, side by side duplex and the fire was reported by the adjacent occupants of the duplex. The crews found fire on the first-floor kitchen area and extended a hose line into the residence to extinguish the fire. Firefighters searched the residence, and no one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to the kitchen area.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and began interviewing the occupants of the residence, with the assistance of Davenport Police. Zachary Wells, 27, of Davenport, was arrested later that day at about 12:28 p.m. for arson 1st, burglary 2nd and harassment 2nd.

Wells is currently being held in the Scott County Jail. Further information regarding this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.