No injuries were reported after a house fire in Burlington on Monday.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the 2400 block of Mt. Pleasant Street for a report of a house with smoke inside at about 1:17 p.m. yesterday. A fire unit was in the area and arrived at 1:19 p.m. They located a small fire on the living room floor and had it under control by 1:24 p.m. Fire damage was contained to a small area on and below the living room’s wood floor, but the house sustained smoke damage throughout. There were no injuries.

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was discovered by a relative of the occupant stopping by to care for indoor pets. All pets are safe and uninjured. Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to contents and the property is insured. The fire is considered accidental and was caused by a heat lamp that had fallen onto the wood floor.

Thirteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and the West Burlington firefighters were called off. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:20 p.m.