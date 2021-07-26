No injuries reported after gunfire damages four homes Sunday

No one was injured Sunday night after gunfire damaged four houses in Rock Island.

Police received a report of gunfire shortly before 8 p.m., when witnesses saw people in a white car and a red car shooting at each other in the area of the 2100 to 2200 blocks of 9th Street, Rock Island Police said.

Officers, who saw four houses that were struck,, found spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers.