The Burlington Fire Department fought a weekend garage fire.

On April 8 at 4:18 p.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Kroeger St. for a garage fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the home’s garage with a walkout basement was fully engulfed in flames. Fire also spread to a boat in the driveway. Heat from the fire damaged the home, a tractor and a camper nearby.

An investigation showed the fire started as a result of illegally burning a hillside off. The owner of the property was given a citation for illegal burning.

Nine Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and were assisted by the Burlington Police Department and West Burlington Fire Department. No injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:25 p.m.