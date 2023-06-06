The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a residential fire June 5.

Upon arrival to the structure fire at 6:59 p.m., crews encountered smoke coming from the eaves and fire coming from a window in the rear of the residence located at the 700 block of Peck St. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Brooks St. Station crew made entry with an attack line to extinguish the fire. Personnel backed out of the residence and made an attack from the exterior, due to the extreme heat and conditions. Crews then reentered the building to extinguish the fire. The Central Station crew arrived and ventilated the structure to improve interior smoke conditions, and the Fremont St. Station crew conducted a search of the residence.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire caused heavy fire damage to the basement, kitchen and second-floor room located in the rear of the residence. The interior of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage. Preliminary damage estimates are at $10,000.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated for emergency coverage for the City. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Galesburg Fire Investigators.