No injuries were reported from a fire in a Clinton home.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of S. 7th St. Clinton for a structure fire. The first unit on the scene reported light smoke coming from the front door of the residence. Upon entry, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen. This fire had started from a occupant heating up grease on the stove when the grease ignited.

The fire was under control within approximately 15 minutes. The loss to the structure was estimated at approximately $30,000, and the loss of contents was $5,000. The Clinton Fire Department responded with two ladder trucks, one engine, three ambulances, the Battalion Chief and 11 personnel. The Camanche Fire Department assisted at the scene, along with the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Marshall and Alliant Energy.