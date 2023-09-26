No injuries were reported from a fire at a residential duplex in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 500 block of N. Ripley St. for a structure fire on September 26 at approximately 4:59 p.m. Crews arrived with three engines, two ladder trucks and one district chief for an initial response of 15 personnel. Firefighters found light smoke showing from the west side of the small duplex. The fire was located in a first-floor closet of the building.

Fire crews extinguished the main body of fire in approximately two minutes, and additional crews were assigned primary search. Two residents were assisted out of the structure, along with two dogs. Red Cross was called for the displaced residents. Crews were on scene for approximately one hour checking for extension of the fire and to investigate the cause.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.