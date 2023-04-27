No injures were reported after a structure fire Thursday morning in Galesburg, according to a news release.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Street at 11:48 a.m. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty.

A small fire was located above the stove in the kitchen. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and the Brooks Street Station crew used a water extinguisher to extinguish the fire. The Central Station crew arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the residence.

The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The fire was called in by neighbors when they heard smoke detectors sounding. They also assisted by removing two dogs from the residence before firefighters arrived.

The fire was confined to the kitchen. The preliminary damage estimate is $2,000. No injuries were reported.

Galesburg Fire Investigators classified the cause of the fire to be unintentional.