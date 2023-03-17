No injuries were reported Friday after Galesburg Firefighters responded to a structure fire, according to a news release.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Monmouth Boulevard. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the southwest corner of the second floor of the two-story home.

Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and fire crews extinguished the fire on the second floor and attic. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

An emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city. Preliminary damage estimate is $20,000. The second floor sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire was accidental, the release says. .