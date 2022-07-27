The Burlington Fire Department was called to 2068 Highland Avenue in Burlington at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 for a report of a house full of smoke. Firefighters arrived within five minutes and located a fire in a second floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor bedroom, but the house sustained smoke damage throughout the structure. Damages are estimated at $75,000 to structure and contents. The fire was declared extinguished at 11:35 a.m. There were no injuries.

The house is owned and occupied by Brandon and Katelyn Orth and nobody was at home at the time of the fire. The fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious. Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by two West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. The Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.