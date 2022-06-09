On June 8 at 11:41 a.m. the Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 6286 108th Avenue in Concordia Township, rural Burlington. Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find flames and smoke appearing from the single-family dwelling. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 1:30 p.m. Adam Miller and Michael Miller of Burlington own the property. No one was at the property at the time of the fire. Damage estimates are still being calculated, but the property is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by the Gladstone, Denmark, Wever, and West Burlington Fire Departments and Superior Ambulance. Firefighters remained on the scene until 3:26 p.m.