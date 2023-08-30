No injuries were reported after a morning fire in Davenport yesterday.

Davenport firefighters were called to a structure fire at a residence in the 1500 block of Cedar Street on Tuesday, August 29 at about 7:35 a.m. Five apparatus, two Incident Command vehicles and 17 personnel responded. Scott County Communications received many 911 calls from passersby reporting a house with visible fire showing out of openings of the home.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming out from two sides of the home on the first floor and flames extending up the exterior and into the second story of the home. They began an aggressive interior attack on the fire, which prevented it from spreading. They searched the home for residents and discovered that none were home at the time of the fire. The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.