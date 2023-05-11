No one was injured after the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in a kitchen yesterday.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of W. 40th Street at about 12:23 p.m. yesterday for a report of a structure fire. Dispatch advised that the fire was on a stove top. They responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

The first arriving fire crew reported a three-story apartment complex with smoke coming from the second-floor apartment. Crews deployed a hand line up the exterior stairway and into the apartment and the fire was extinguished within minutes. Crews searched the apartment, as well as the ones above and below for victims. All occupants of the building had evacuated when the fire department arrived. Crews remained on the scene for about an hour, opening walls and ceilings to check for any signs of fire. Fire damage was limited to the kitchen area, primarily above the stove. The fire apartment sustained moderate smoke damage and units above and below sustained minor smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported and assistance from the Red Cross was not necessary. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.