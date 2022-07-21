Scott County Communications received multiple 911 calls from both the homeowner and a neighbor stating that a house was on fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue in Davenport at about 12:10 a.m. on July 21. Flames were reported to be inside and towards the roof of the building. Six vehicles and one command vehicle from the Davenport Fire Department responded to the scene with a total of 19 personnel. Upon arrival, first responders reported that there was smoke and fire present.

An aggressive interior attack by fire personnel resulted in quick and subsequent control of the fire. Moderate damage was observed on the main floor; fire extension and water damage were kept to a minimum through coordinated efforts to reduce further losses. No injuries were reported and the occupant of the residence did not require any further assistance, including that of the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released at a later date by the Fire Marshal.