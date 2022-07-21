The Burlington Fire Department was called to the Case New Holland plant at 1930 Des Moines Avenue for a fire sprinkler activation at about 10 p.m. on July 19. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find water pouring from under an overhead door in the southeast corner of the plant. Firefighters discovered there had been a fire in a second-floor storage room that had been extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system.

Firefighters were able to assist in shutting down and draining the sprinkler system. The cause of the fire is considered accidental due to combustibles stored too close to a water heater. Damage estimates are still being tabulated and CNH is working with their sprinkler contractor to restore the building’s system. Twelve Burlington firefighters responded to the call and remained on the scene until 11:08 p.m. There were no injuries reported.