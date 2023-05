The Muscatine Fire Department responded at 7:56 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 to a reported fire at the Muscatine Power and Water Plant.

When crews arrived to the scene at 1700 Dick Drake Way, the reported coal fire in a dust collector was brought under control in 20 minutes. Crews remained on site until 10:30 a.m., due to hot spots in the system.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.