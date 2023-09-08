No injuries were reported from a Galesburg structural fire.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of S. West St. September 7 at 5:22 p.m. All three stations and the 11 personnel on duty responded to the fire. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke in the hallway on the third floor of the building. Battalion Chief Dave Farrell established command and the Central Station Fire Crew extinguished a kitchen fire in an apartment on the third floor. The Fremont and Brooks Station Fire Crews were able to remove smoke from all of the apartments on the third floor.



One occupant safely exited the apartment at the time of the fire. The interior of the apartment sustained heavy smoke and fire damage. Preliminary damage estimates are $7,000. Off-duty fire personnel assisted to provide emergency coverage for the City of Galesburg. Galesburg Fire Department Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, due to cooking.