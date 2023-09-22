No one was reported injured from a Galesburg fire deemed accidental and caused by Lithium Ion battery failure.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home in Century Estates on Wisconsin Ave. on Wednesday, September 20 at 9:22 p.m. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke from the exterior of the mobile home. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command, and the Brooks Street Station Fire Crew forced entry into the structure and located and extinguished the fire with an attack line.

The interior of the residence received smoke and fire damage. Damage estimates to the home are $3,000.