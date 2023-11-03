No injuries were reported from a fire at a Galesburg home.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Arnold St. November 2 at 10:22 p.m. The response included all three stations and the 12 personnel on duty. Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the eaves and the rear of the residence. Battalion Chief Brackett established command, and the crew from Brooks Street Station used an attack line to make entry through the rear of the residence. The Central Station firefighters searched the residence, and the Fremont Street Station crew performed ventilation to improve interior smoke conditions.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the first floor and fire damage near the point of origin. No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. Preliminary damage estimates are at $15,000. Galesburg Fire investigators determined the fire to be unintentional.