No-kill shelter open house ensures animals have homes for the holidays

A lot of holiday fun was had at King’s Harvest Pet Rescue this weekend.

On Saturday, the no-kill animal shelter held its holiday open house.

People were able to adopt dogs for half of the regular price, and all adult cats were $25 to adopt.

Kids also had the opportunity to take free photos with Santa.

Gabrielle Weeks, the shelter’s vet tech, says this year’s open house was a success.

“We’ve had quite a few people in here to see Santa,” said Weeks. “We’ve had multiple dogs in at the same time. Everybody’s getting along great. It’s going pretty well.”

Weeks adds that some of the shelter’s animals were able to find forever homes in time for the holidays.

“We’ve done a few adoptions,” said Weeks. “We’d love to be able to do more, but so far, so good.”

All proceeds raised from the open house will go back to the animals at the shelter.

Learn more about adoptable pets through the shelter’s website and Facebook page.