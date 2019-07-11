No more beach days? Crews begin draining West Lake Park Monday

It's part of a $3M restoration project that will close the lakes through summer 2021

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Summer is ending early for Scott County’s biggest lake.

Crews will begin draining the Lake in the Hills in West Lake Park on Monday. It’s the start of a long process that requires the lakes to close early this year on Aug. 1.

It’s part of a $3 million restoration project by the Scott County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“We have never totally drained it down before,” said West Lake Park manager Roger Larson.

The goal is to reduce algae to make the water clearer and build fish habitats to increase the fish population.

But the work might not be done until summer 2021.

The project is weather dependent. That’s why they’re planning on closing all next season, Larson says it will be worth the wait.

“If it’s good, it’s going to be better,” Larson said.

Larson said they’ll be draining the water from the lake into Black Hawk Creek. He said the goal is to drain the equivalent of three inches of rain into the creek at a time to avoid flooding.