An area of the Mississippi River is at risk of getting much choppier for neighbors and those out on the water.

The auxiliary lock in the LeClaire Canal has recently been replaced.

Since then, the Army Corps of Engineers has received requests to put back the buoy’s that make it a no-wake zone for boats coming through.

It starts from the Grace Marine dock and goes past Canal Shore Drive.

One neighbor along the canal tells us, more speed will only increase the possible risks.