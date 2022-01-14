No one home at early morning fire Friday at Moline multi-family complex

At approximately 5:38 a.m. Friday, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1150 41st St.

The building is a medium-sized, multi-family, residential living complex that had active fire showing from the front. An immediate offensive, interior attack was initiated, that resulted in the fire being extinguished in approximately 10 minutes, according to a Fire Department release.

Moline Fire personnel responded early Friday morning to a fire at Spring Valley apartments (photo by Bryan Bobb).

During suppression efforts, a primary search of the affected unit, along with neighboring units, was completed with no findings, as all occupants were able to safely exit on their own. There was no one home at the time of the fire, which was called in by a neighbor after being alerted by activated smoke detectors, and while the affected unit received extensive smoke and fire damage, no extension was found to the neighboring units, the department said.

A cause and origin investigation has been started by the Moline Fire Department Prevention and

Investigations Bureau, and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report from this event. The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel occupying three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, the Moline Housing Authority, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.