No one was injured during a structure fire in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a fire in the 500 block of Yates St. on November 3 at 6:09 a.m. The response included all three stations and the 12 personnel on duty. Firefighters found smoke coming from the front door and rear of the home. Battalion Chief Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew used attack hose lines to extinguish the fire. The Fremont Station crew used a secondhand line to attack the fire from the front door, and the Brooks St. Station crew searched the home for occupants. Ventilation removed smoke from the interior of the building.

The fire caused extensive smoke and fire damage throughout the main floor and fire damage throughout the structure. No one was inside the residence at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. A reported missing dog was found safely outside the residence. Preliminary damage estimates are at $41,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by Galesburg Fire investigators.