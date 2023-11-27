No one was injured as a result of a fire in Clinton Saturday afternoon.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to 2398 Dunham Street for a reported structure fire with smoke coming from the roof Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:28 p.m., according to a Monday city release.

Crews responded with two ladder trucks, one engine, two ambulances, and a command vehicle, and Camanche Fire responded with an engine. Upon arrival, crews located a one-and-a-half-story wood frame residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from two windows on the first floor.

Crews were able to initiate a rapid offensive attack and had the fire knocked down within minutes. A primary search of the residence was conducted locating no victims. Crews performed salvage and overhaul operations putting out hot spots and checking for extension. Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours ensuring all fire was extinguished and securing the building, the release said.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

Crews were assisted on scene by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, and Alliant Energy. Clinton County Communications (dispatch) also supported the scene.