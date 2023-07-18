No injuries were reported from a house fire in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Olive St. Tuesday, July 18 at 6:43 a.m. The three Galesburg stations and 11 personnel on duty responded, and upon arrival, smoke was showing from the west side of the residence. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Fremont Street Station crew made entry with an attack line. Personnel located and extinguished the fire, which was contained in the basement.

All occupants were able to evacuate the residence upon discovery of the fire. The fire caused moderate smoke damage to the basement and the first floor, and preliminary damage estimates are at $5,000. Galesburg Fire Investigators have ruled the fire to be unintentional.