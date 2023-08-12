Firefighters were called to Augustana College’s PepsiCo Recreation Center on 30th Street in Rock Island shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday after solar panels on the south side of the roof caught fire.

No one was injured and no evacuation was necessary because no event was scheduled for that time.

The building will remain closed during further investigation.

Assisting Rock Island Firefighters at the scene were the Moline and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments, along with Augustana College campus security.