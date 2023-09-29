No injuries were reported at a Davenport residential fire.

On Friday, September 29 at approximately 3:35 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department

responded to a residential structure fire in the 2200 block of W. 45th St. Scott County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a fire alarm through a private monitoring company. Four fire apparatus and an Incident Command vehicle responded, with a total of 13 personnel.

Once on scene, fire crews saw smoke in the general area, originating from a one-story home with heavy smoke coming from the rear of the basement. Fire crews advanced a hose line and

extinguished the fire, limiting further fire damage. Crews found heavy smoke damage throughout the residence. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.