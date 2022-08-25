The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Wednesday, August 24.

All three stations and 11 personnel on duty responded to a fire call at 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival to the site on Lincoln St., fire crews discovered a detached garage with heavy smoke. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and all units assisted in extinguishing the fire utilizing multiple hose lines. Crews stopped the fire from spreading to a nearby residence.

There were no injuries reported for this call. Preliminary damage estimates are $5,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Galesburg Fire Department.