No injuries were reported from a home fire in Park View.

On 11/30/2023 at 09:01, The Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Shawnee Cir. in Park View on Novemer 30 at 9:01 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene of a single-family home with dense smoke and flames coming from the structure. Fire crews put out the fire and were able to extinguish hot spots. All residents of the home escaped uninjured.

Assisting agencies included Scott Emergency Communication Center, McCausland Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriffs Department, Eldridge Police Department, Medic EMS, MidAmerican Energy and Park View Water District. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.