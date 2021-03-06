No one injured in apartment fire Saturday in Bettendorf

No one was injured in a fire that started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 3400 block of Winston Drive, Bettendorf.

One person was assisted from the apartment down a ladder, firefighters said, and another was able to get out through a door. Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw crews examining an apartment where a window was broken and debris lay outside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport assisted at the scene.

Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire on the 4500 block of Winston Dr., Bettendorf. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees debris and a damaged window. pic.twitter.com/yaPx8CdlTO — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) March 7, 2021