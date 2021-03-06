No one injured in apartment fire Saturday in Bettendorf

No one was injured in a fire that started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 3400 block of Winston Drive, Bettendorf.

One person was assisted from the apartment down a ladder, firefighters said, and another was able to get out through a door. Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw crews examining an apartment where a window was broken and debris lay outside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from Rock Island Arsenal and Davenport assisted at the scene.

