No one was injured in a Thursday evening detached-garage fire in Clinton, according to a news release.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of South 6th Street about 6:09 p.m. for the blaze. The first fire unit on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the open walk-in door of a small detached garage. This fire was under control within about 10 minutes, the release says.

Some vinyl siding on the house melted because of the heat. The occupant of the home was in the house at the time of the fire and was alerted to it by a passerby.

There were no injuries. The property was insured. There was about $ 6,000 damage. The fire marshal from the Clinton Fire Department was on the scene and determined the fire started from discarded smoking materials, according to the release.

The Camanche Fire Department responded to the scene via auto mutual aid. Clinton Police assisted with traffic control.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with two ladder companies, one engine company, two paramedic ambulances, one battalion chief, the fire marshal, and 11 personnel.